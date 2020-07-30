Home

POWERED BY

Services
James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Salem Lodge #330 Masonic Pavilion
Route 191
Hamlin, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice "Elmer" Day Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice "Elmer" Day Jr. Obituary

Elmer Day, South Canaan, died Friday, July 17, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. His wife of 53 years is the former Treva Pennell.

A celebration of Elmer's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the Salem Lodge #330 Masonic Pavilion, Route 191, Hamlin.

Masks will be required as well as all attending must adhere to the CDC recommendations of social distancing. Therefore, there will be no receiving line.

Religious services will be officiated by the Rev. Wendy D'Agostino of the Calvary United Methodist Church. Masonic and Order of the Eastern Star services will be held along with military honors.

Private interment, Simon Cemetery, South Canaan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (website pancan.org or 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266) or to .

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -