Maurice Dillon, 34, of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., passed away on Sept. 18, 2020.
Born in Scranton, first born son of Joanne Wyman; father, Vertis Dillon.
Maurice was a loving father to his four children, Khalil Kendricks, Chance and Aaliyah Dillon, and Mariah Dietrick.
Surviving are two brothers, Henry Charles Calhoun and Vertis Dillon Jr.; and sisters, Chantelle Calhoun, and Chevon and Devona Dillon.
Maurice went to school through the Scranton School District, and after high school he attended Lackawanna College. At five years old, he began playing football and finished his journey with the minor league football team, the Electric City Chargers. He worked as a traffic controller for Flagger Force, enjoyed creating music, and spending time with family and friends.
Maurice was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam and Hattie Wyman; his uncle, Robert Miles; and cousins, Jason Whitlock, Nicosia Miles and Denise Weichman.
A viewing service will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Community Worship Bible Church, 1019 Wood St., Scranton, PA 18508, for family and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Through the compassionate decision to help others, the family decided to provide life enhancing tissue, bone and cornea donation to the Gift of Life Donor Program.