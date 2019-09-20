|
Maurice (Marc) I. Hart, Ph.D., 85, of Dalton passed away peacefully at home Tuesday evening surrounded by his loving family. His wife of 60 years is the former Mary Keenan.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Maurice and Anne Campbell Hart. He was a graduate of Mamaroneck High School, Maryknoll and Fordham University where he received his master's and later his Ph.D. in physical chemistry. He also completed postdoctoral work at Boston University. Marc was appointed to the chemistry faculty at the University of Scranton in 1963, where he taught both undergraduate and graduate students until his retirement in 2001. While at the University, he and a colleague set up the University's first computer system in 1964. He was a member of the American Chemical Society, Sigma Xi, and a charter member of Phi Lambda Epsilon. In addition, he received the Pro Deo award for his service to the University in 1983. He was also a member of the Church of St. Gregory.
At the age of 11, Marc contracted bulbar polio, but he was not one to be limited by his disabilities. In high school he ran cross country, was on the swimming team and sailed in the Long Island Sound. In 1951, he earned his rank as an Eagle Scout and later was a Den leader and Little League coach in Dalton. Bicycling, hiking and camping were favorite family activities.
Although his family, science and academia were his most obvious passions, he had a very special place in his heart for sailing. In the summer of 1995, he accomplished his dream voyage. With crewing assistance from son, Patrick, and a Coast Guard colleague, he sailed from New London, Connecticut, through the Long Island Sound, into Manhattan, up the Hudson River, into the Erie Canal and eventually down into Cayuga Lake. He was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and taught boat safety and boatmanship classes. Mark also was very active in ham radio and amateur radio when it was popular.
The family would like to thank the Hospice of the Sacred Heart nurses who helped care for him during his last seven months, especially Kathleen Covey, and his caretaker, Mary Ellen Turpac. Their care was both competent and compassionate.
He is survived by his children, Mary Anne Diamond and husband, John; Pegeen Sheakoski and husband, John; Patrick Hart and wife, Alissa; Susan Carey and husband, Will III; Katie Holzman and husband, Aaron; Maura White and husband, Charles; a brother, Joseph T. C. Hart, 18 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, John Albert Hart; sister, Nancy O'Neal; and infant sister, Anne Hart.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. from the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Wilkes-Barre, PA; the Chemistry Department of the University of Scranton or Scranton Preparatory School.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 20, 2019