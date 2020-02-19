|
|
Maurice J. Ruane Jr. "Mo," 82, of Jim Thorpe, died Feb. 17 at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jo-Ann (Lech) Ruane.
Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Maurice J. and Mary (McCormick) Ruane. He was a graduate of Dunmore High School and the University of Scranton. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He enlisted on his 17th birthday and attended college on the GI Bill. While in the Navy, he served as a storekeeper and basketball player.
He was employed for over 50 years as a real estate agent in the Pocono area. He worked for John Wargo and Zurn Realty in Bear Creek Lakes and Penn Forest Streams.
Maurice (Mo) was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed traveling and was a great storyteller with a loud and hearty laugh. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by stepsons, Douglas Mueller, North Carolina; David Mueller and wife, Meredith, South Carolina; a stepdaughter, Deety Petersen and husband, Sloop, Connecticut; sisters, Cathy Hill, Indiana; Evelyn Langan and husband, Eugene, Clarks Green; Sally Lisk, Clarks Green; and Rita Janoski and husband, Hank, Clarks Summit; and a brother, Michael (Pat) Ruane and wife, Gloria, Chinchilla; 12 stepgrandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Ruane; and brothers-in-law, Frank Lisk and Don Hill.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects at a memorial visitation from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Interment will be private.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 19, 2020