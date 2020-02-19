Home

EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
Maurice J. "Mo" Ruane Jr.

Maurice J. "Mo" Ruane Jr. Obituary
Maurice J. Ruane Jr. "Mo," 82, of Jim Thorpe, died Feb. 17 at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jo-Ann (Lech) Ruane.

Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Maurice J. and Mary (McCormick) Ruane. He was a graduate of Dunmore High School and the University of Scranton. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He enlisted on his 17th birthday and attended college on the GI Bill. While in the Navy, he served as a storekeeper and basketball player.

He was employed for over 50 years as a real estate agent in the Pocono area. He worked for John Wargo and Zurn Realty in Bear Creek Lakes and Penn Forest Streams.

Maurice (Mo) was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed traveling and was a great storyteller with a loud and hearty laugh. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by stepsons, Douglas Mueller, North Carolina; David Mueller and wife, Meredith, South Carolina; a stepdaughter, Deety Petersen and husband, Sloop, Connecticut; sisters, Cathy Hill, Indiana; Evelyn Langan and husband, Eugene, Clarks Green; Sally Lisk, Clarks Green; and Rita Janoski and husband, Hank, Clarks Summit; and a brother, Michael (Pat) Ruane and wife, Gloria, Chinchilla; 12 stepgrandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Ruane; and brothers-in-law, Frank Lisk and Don Hill.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at a memorial visitation from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Interment will be private.

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 19, 2020
