|
|
Maxine Ruth Hughes, 88, of Scranton, died Wednesday at Abington Manor, where she was a guest. She was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Louis Darocy, on March 19, 2019.
Born Sept. 22, 1931, in Dickson City, she was the daughter of the late David and Margaret (Bieswick) Hughes.
Before retirement, Maxine was employed for many years by the Scranton Lace Co. She was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church, Scranton, and was a member of the Methodist Women.
Maxine is survived by nieces and nephews; and friends.
Private funeral services and committal will be conducted at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, Monsey Avenue and Delaware Street, Scranton, PA 18509.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow.
For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 19, 2020