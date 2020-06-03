|
May J. Herbert Miller was reunited in glory with her late husband, Albert Miller, love of her life of 52 years, Sunday, May 31, 2020.
A Scranton native, she was the daughter of the late James and Dorothy Hartranft Herbert and a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. May proudly served her country during her employment at the Department of Defense in Washington, D.C. Before retirement, after moving back home to be with family, she completed her working career for the government at the U.S. Attorney's office Middle District.
May was a member of Elkdale Baptist Church. She was a gentle and kind soul whose faith in God was the pillar of strength for her family and friends alike. May loved bringing joy to others. A true follower of Christ, she was forever supporting and helping those around her. May was an accomplished baker and loved cooking, canning, watching musicals, square dancing, singing, reading, writing poetry and crossword puzzling. She was a born nurturer to everyone and everything and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are son, Matthew A. Miller and wife, Stephanie, Archbald; daughter, Tracey Miller Walsh and husband, Jason, Blakely; grandchildren, Maddison and Brody Walsh; sister, Diane Laird; brother, Thomas Herbert and wife, Frances; sisters-in-law, Shirley Davis and Carolyn Clark Russo; "sister in friendship," Alice Dubransky; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by brother, Ronald Herbert; brothers-in-law, John Laird, Robert Davis and Edward Hughes; and sister-in-law, Belle Hughes.
Funeral services and interment will be held privately at Abington Hills Cemetery, due to the current restrictions; however, friends and family may visit the graveside memorial table Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. to pay their respects and share a memory. Visitors must follow state health guidelines, maintain social distancing and wear a mask.
A livestream of the service can be watched on Monday at 1 p.m. from the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc. Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her honor to Elkdale Baptist Church of West Clifford, 45 State Road 2014, Clifford Twp., PA 18470.
Arrangements are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2020