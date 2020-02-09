|
|
Melissa Chermak Liput, 43, Clarks Green, passed away at home Friday, Feb. 7, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of Ron Liput, to whom she was married for more than 18 years.
Born Feb. 10, 1976, in Scranton, she was the daughter of Daniel and Beverly (Gentile) Chermak of Clarks Green. She was a 1994 graduate of Scranton Preparatory School and received her Bachelor of Sociology from the University of Scranton. Upon graduation, she was employed by her father at Chermak's Service, where she served as office manager. Melissa was owner of Summit Market, along with her husband. She was a member of the Church of St. Gregory Parish, Clarks Green.
She was an extremely kind friend who focused all of her time and energy on those closest to her.
She cherished time spent with her family more than anything. She enjoyed cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, playing blackjack, attending U2 concerts, having a martini while out to dinner, taking vacations to the Atlantis and going out to lunch with her very best friend, her mother. Anyone who really knew Melissa knew that she was an incredibly strong person who accepted many obstacles she encountered from an early age, never complaining and always making the best of the situation. She will be remembered for her kindness, selflessness, smile, sense of humor and endless devotion to her family. Melissa was a devoted wife, proud sister, daughter and aunt, but above all, an exceptional mother.
Also surviving is the true love, focus and inspiration of her life, a wonderful son, Tyler, with whom she shared a very special bond. Her happiest times were spent making many memories with him. Also, a sister, Lauren Chermak Olivetti and husband, Nicholas, Blue Bell; her loving niece and goddaughter, Elle; nephews, Daniel, Chase and Luke, who adored her; a mother-in-law, Rosaria Liput (Tony Liberto), Bonita Springs, Fla.; father-in-law, Ronald Liput Sr.; maternal grandmother, Mary Ann (Ross) Gentile, Clarks Green; sister-in-law, Lea Liput Martin (John), Dallas; and brother-in-law, Stephen Liput (Jennifer), Philadelphia.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Daniel and Rose (Butash) Chermak; and maternal grandfather, Joseph J. Gentile Sr.
The family would like to extend gratitude to all those who helped navigate this very difficult time, including Barbara, Michele and Angela from Allied Hospice; Peggy and Ann, Dr. Namita Sharma and Dr. Glen Digwood. A special thanks to Dr. David Fryzel, a true friend who was always there for her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, to be celebrated by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor.
Memorial contributions may be made in Melissa's name to Allied Services In-Home Hospice, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 or Church of St. Gregory Mortar Fund, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, PA 18411. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 9, 2020