Melissa Marie "Mimi" Mellow, 46, of Peckville, died at home on Christmas morning surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Diane Pullman Mellow, Peckville, and former State Sen. Robert J. Mellow and wife, Judith, Archbald.
She was a graduate of Valley View High School, class of 1992, and later attended Marywood University. She worked for her grandfather at James J. Mellow Accounting and was later employed at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center for 17 years. A lifelong Peckville resident, she was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, UNICO, Peckville BPW, Women's Resource Center, and was a former board member of the Valley Community Library.
Also surviving are sister, Tressa Bargella and husband, Todd, Eynon; nieces and nephew, Hali Mellow-Bargella, Brody Bargella and Addley Bargella, all of Eynon; uncle, James J. Mellow, Eynon; stepbrother, Eric Dottle, Arizona; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, James and Alice Mellow; maternal grandparents, Gerald and Lillian Pullman; an uncle, John Pullman; and "Grandma," Julia Cecconi, whom she considered family.
Missy was an illuminating light that brightened the lives of everyone who knew her. She had a kind and gentle, yet unendingly compassionate soul that inspired others each and every day. With a mind as sharp as a tack and a memory like no other, she loved to talk sports with anyone who shared her passion. Through the years, she was actively involved in many political events and had the opportunity to meet countless prominent people, including Pope John Paul II at the Vatican, and created several memorable experiences. When she wasn't at home reading some of her favorite romance novels or cheering on her beloved Phillies or Cougars, Missy loved to travel. The only things that made her happier than going for rides in her yellow convertible during the summertime or winning big on the slot machines at the casino were her nieces and nephew. While Missy was the main light in the lives of so many others, Hali, Brody and Addley were the true light of hers. She was most proud to wear the title of "Auntie Mimi."
The family would like to express a special thank you to close friends and caretakers for the outstanding care and continued support they provided during this difficult time.
The funeral will be held Monday from the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville, with Mass at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville. Those attending the funeral are requested to go directly to the church. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Friends may call Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 161 N. Clark St., Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 28, 2019