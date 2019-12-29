|
|
Services have been scheduled for Melissa Marie "Mimi" Mellow, of Peckville, who died Wednesday at home.
The funeral will be Monday from the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville, with Mass at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville. Those attending the funeral are requested to go directly to the church.
Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Friends may call today from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 161 N. Clark St., Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 29, 2019