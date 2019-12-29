Home

James M Margotta Funeral Home
1019 Main St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-6622
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish (Those attending are requested to go directly to the church)
Peckville, PA
Melissa Marie "Mimi" Mellow

Melissa Marie "Mimi" Mellow Obituary
Services have been scheduled for Melissa Marie "Mimi" Mellow, of Peckville, who died Wednesday at home.

The funeral will be Monday from the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville, with Mass at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville. Those attending the funeral are requested to go directly to the church.

Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Friends may call today from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 161 N. Clark St., Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 29, 2019
