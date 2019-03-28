Melva J. (Gray) Brown, 68, an Old Forge native, died Friday at Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Scranton. Her husband, Thomas Brown, preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 2017.
Born Nov. 4, 1950, to the late Wayne and Verna Belles Gray, she was educated in Old Forge schools. Before retirement, she was employed as a seamstress. She was of the Protestant faith.
Surviving are a daughter, Tammy Velehoski, Mountain Top; a son, Robert Joseph Novack, Old Forge; brothers, Glen, Brian and Joseph Gray, Old Forge; and Howard Gray, Florida; four grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Edith Ann Coleman; and four brothers, Elwood, Wayne, Sidney and infant, Bruce.
Graveside services by the Rev. J.P. Bohanan will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.
Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 28, 2019