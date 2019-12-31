|
|
Melvin V. Elechko, 93, of Dalton, died peacefully Dec. 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was married for 28 years to Teresa (Terry) Scott Carpenter and was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Regina Boland, and their infant daughter, Patricia.
Mel was the son of Peter and Josephine Wasileski Elechko, who immigrated from Poland as teenagers. He was the youngest of seven children and was the last surviving sibling, outliving George, Charles, Stella, Mildred, Jack and Joseph. He lived in the family homestead on Meylert Avenue in Scranton up until 1968.
At a young age, Mel nearly lost his life after being hit by both a car and a bus, and spent nearly a year recuperating in the Scranton State Hospital. Near the onset of World War II, Mel lost his father, and with his brothers serving in the military and his other siblings married with families, Mel was left to provide for his mother. At the young age of 16, Mel left school and secured employment as a bookbinder at Haddon Craftsmen, beginning what became a 47-year career.
Mel found great joy in life with sports, fishing, working with his hands, and, more than anything, spending time with his family. In his youth, he played baseball as a pitcher and coached his son's little league team. He bowled throughout his life in various leagues. He loved watching his favorite baseball teams and football teams on TV or at the stadium, and, with nearly a lifetime without a championship, Mel felt blessed to see the Red Sox win the World Series four times in his golden years.
Mel found serenity in the outdoors with a fishing rod in hand. Across the years, he spent vacations fishing with family and friends. He ultimately built Peanut Lake at his Dalton homestead and stocked it with fish to share that same joy with his grandchildren and countless young relatives.
He taught himself how to draw architectural plans, and he designed and built his first house on Ackerly Road in Glenburn. Whether it be building a home, making baby gates for grandchildren, or creating a backyard shed from wood pallets, Mel was masterful in what he could produce with his 1950s DeWalt radial arm saw.
In 1990, Mel drew up the plans for his Dalton home and put his radial arm saw to use to bring family together. On the Dalton property, he built a lakeside pavilion where he and his wife, Terry, began hosting both the Elechko family reunions and the Scott family reunions for many years. The year 2019 marked the 68th anniversary of the Elechko family reunion.
Mel enjoyed a long retirement but remained extremely busy, cutting acres of grass on his tractor, woodworking and gardening. He was proud to be a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus with the North Pocono Council 6050.
In his quiet, unassuming way, Mel became the anchor for a large, multi-generational, blended family, bound not by blood, but by love. His life is testament that through hard work, heart, and a radial arm saw, come life's greatest riches.
Mel is survived by his wife, Terry Elechko; daughter, Jo Ann Elechko; son, Matthew and his wife, Kathie Elechko; sons, Scott Carpenter and Jay Carpenter and his wife, Sukie; and daughter, Kelly Martin and her husband, Andrew; grandchildren, Lili and Maggie Martin, Brady, Shane, Rory and Darby Carpenter.
Family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, Jan. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. The funeral will be Thursday, Jan. 2, at Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. to be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment at Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 31, 2019