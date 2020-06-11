|
Memorial services scheduled this weekend for area residents whose funerals were conducted during the coronavirus outbreak include:
EDWARD 'BEAR' KOCZWARA
May 8, 2020
Edward "Bear" Koczwara, 77, a proud lifetime resident of West Scranton, died May 8, a day short of his 78th birthday. A burial service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
MILDRED ROBACKER
April 21, 2020
Mildred Robacker, 94, of Scranton, died April 21 due to an illness, surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in Methodist Cemetery, Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on June 11, 2020