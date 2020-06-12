|
Memorial services scheduled this weekend for area residents whose funerals were conducted during the coronavirus outbreak include:
EDWARD 'BEAR' KOCZWARA
May 8, 2020
Edward "Bear" Koczwara, 77, a proud lifetime resident of West Scranton, died May 8, a day short of his 78th birthday. Services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in St Ann's Basilica. Burial is private at the convenience of the family.
MILDRED ROBACKER
April 21, 2020
Mildred Robacker, 94, of Scranton, died April 21 due to an illness, surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held today at 11 a.m. in Methodist Cemetery, Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2020