Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MEMORIAL SERVICES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MEMORIAL SERVICES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Memorial services scheduled this weekend for area residents whose funerals were conducted during the coronavirus outbreak include:

EDWARD 'BEAR' KOCZWARA

May 8, 2020

Edward "Bear" Koczwara, 77, a proud lifetime resident of West Scranton, died May 8, a day short of his 78th birthday. Services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in St Ann's Basilica. Burial is private at the convenience of the family.

MILDRED ROBACKER

April 21, 2020

Mildred Robacker, 94, of Scranton, died April 21 due to an illness, surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held today at 11 a.m. in Methodist Cemetery, Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MEMORIAL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -