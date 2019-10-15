|
Merle A. Lewis, Dalton, died Sunday afternoon at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife is the former Hilda Frey. The couple married in 1951.
Born in North Abington Twp., he was the son of the late Rutherford and Veleda Hanes Lewis. Before his retirement, he was a self-employed farmer on his family farm and for many years he drove school bus for the Abington Heights School District. He was a member of the Oriental Grange in Tunkhannock, the Pa. Farm Bureau and Dairy Lea, as well as the tri-county pinochle club.
Also surviving are three daughters, Debra Moran, Duryea; Ann Northup, Dalton; and Patty Jeffrey, Spring Brook Twp.; grandchildren, Chad, Tami, Tanya, Randy and Merle; and six great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Lewis; a daughter, Mary Lewis; grandson, Colin Bordelton; and a sister, Velma Bagg.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Fairlawn Cemetery in Dalton.
Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 15, 2019