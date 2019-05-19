Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merlin F. "Dutch" Phillips. View Sign Service Information Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc 436 Cedar Ave Scranton , PA 18505 (570)-343-2212 Send Flowers Obituary

Merlin F. "Dutch" Phillips, 98, of Scranton, died with his family by his side, Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, following a brief illness. His wife of over 75 years is the former Ethel Saar.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Carl and Eva Heier Phillips. A graduate of Scranton Technical High School class of 1938, he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps overseas during World War II and the Korean War, where he was decorated with eight Distinguished Flying Crosses and 27 Individual Air Medals for missions flown. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a field engineer for Burroughs Corp.



A well-known and active member of the community, Merlin enjoyed volunteering and being active. He was a member of Elm Park United Methodist Church; the Marine Corps League; Schiller Lodge 345; for 45 years, he was a Boy Scout leader; participated in the retired Senior Volunteer Program; and gave time to the Pennsylvania Association for the Blind, Scranton branch.



Merlin's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center for their years of kind and compassionate care, not only to Merlin, but also to his wife, Ethel.



Also surviving are a daughter, Kristin Chamberlain and husband, Scott, Vermont; a son, James C. Phillips and wife, Linda, California; a granddaughter, Kira Chamberlain and husband, RJ, Austin; a grandson, Adam Chamberlain and wife, Rachael; a granddaughter, Lisa Price, California; great-granddaughters, Caitlyn and Emma Chamberlain; and great-grandson, Cole Hein.



He was also preceded in death by brothers, Floyd, Carl, Robert, Walter and August; and sisters, Marie Heim, Eva Hargreaves, Dorothy Bowen, Adeline Armstrong and Mildred Powell.



Interment services in the Pittston Avenue Cemetery were held privately at the request of the family.



A celebration of Merlin's life will be held Saturday, May 25, at 1 p.m. at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.



Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.



Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.





