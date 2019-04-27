Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mia Mizwinski. View Sign Service Information Hessling Funeral Home 428 Main Street Honesdale , PA 18431 (570)-253-1190 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Delaware Youth Center 8 Creamery Road Callicoon , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mia Mizwinski passed away suddenly April 23. She was predeceased by her loving life partner, Alvin Ruff; and her father, Ronald Mizwinski.



Mia is survived by her children, Taylor Spencer, Kiera Hendel and Canyon Ruff; her parents, Harold and Christine Dickhut Derrick; siblings, Stacey Mizwinski, Kari Mizwinski Simons, Christopher Mizwinski, Joshua Derrick and Justin Derrick; godsons, Wyatt and Gage Simons; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, who meant the absolute world to her.



Mia radiated with a beauty and inner light so bright that everyone could see. She had a kind and giving heart and was always helping others, both in her professional and personal life. She voraciously loved life and laughing with her many friends, whom she adored. Mia took her cues from the Earth and was at the same time strong and gentle, vulnerable and brave. She was an incredible mom, partner, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. We will celebrate Mia's life and the impact she had on the world around her.



All are welcome to join us Saturday, May 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Delaware Youth Center, 8 Creamery Road, Callicoon, NY 12723. We encourage you to wear tie-dye.



Donations may be made to Mia Mizwinski Memorial Fund in care of FNCB Bank, 1001 Main St., Honesdale, PA 18431.



Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, PA 18431.

