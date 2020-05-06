|
Michael A. Bebb, 52, of Benton Twp., died Sunday at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center, Lake Ariel.
Born in Denville, N.J., on March 18, 1968, son of John L. and Jean Longenecker Bebb Jr. of Benton Twp., Mike graduated from Lackawanna Trail High School. He worked at the family's ice cream stand until 2008. He enjoyed going to flea markets and yard sales.
Beside his parents, Mike is survived by his brother, John L. Bebb III and his wife, Kathy, of Benton Twp.; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Special thanks to his best friend, Bob Gerrity.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolence, please visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2020