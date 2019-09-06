|
|
Michael A. Caudullo, 56, of Carbondale died unexpectedly Wednesday.
Born April 5, 1963, in Carbondale, he was the son of Anthony Caudullo of Carbondale and the late Marlene Rotko Caudullo.
Mike was a 1981 graduate of Scranton Preparatory School and attended both the University of Scranton and Bloomsburg University. He was employed as an electrician with the IBEW, Local 81, Scranton.
He was an avid musician and loved to perform and share music whenever possible. He enjoyed being outdoors and was a certified scuba diver. He celebrated annually with his father, with whom he shared a birthday. He was happiest creating memories with friends and family, especially with his daughter.
He is also survived by a daughter, Madison Caudullo, of Carbondale; a brother, Anthony Caudullo and wife, Jean, of Browndale; an aunt, Janet Cavalier, of Carbondale; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
A viewing will be held on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.
To share condolences and photos with Mike's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 6, 2019