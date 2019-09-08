|
|
CAUDULLO, MICHAEL A., Carbondale, Monday, 9 a.m., Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
DAVIS, ELAINE (GINLEY), West Scranton and Estero, Fla., Monday, 11:15 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, noon, Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, Oram Street, West Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, Monday, 9 to 11:15 a.m., funeral home. Condolences: funeral home's website.
FAIRBANKS, DR. MATTHEW JEROME, Scranton, professor emeritus, University of Scranton, celebration of life, today, 1 to 4 p.m., Electric City Ballroom at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center, Adams Avenue. Donations: Sisters of Providence, 1 Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, IN 47876.
FARRIS, LORI ANN, Olyphant, and a resident of Allied Skilled Nursing, Mass, Saturday, Immaculate Conception Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph F. Sica. Pallbearers: Patrick and John Loughney, Gordon Shiffer and Carmen Libassi. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc.
FERRETTI, ROBERT "LOUIE," Jessup, Saturday, Mass, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville, by the Rev. Andrew Kurovsky and the Rev. Martin Gaiardo. Pallbearers: Robert, Todd, Joe Jr. and Joe Ferretti; Paris D. Alunni; Charles Breig; Jeffrey and Joe Calachino; and Steve Pisarski. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
GILROY, RITA BOYKO, Taylor, Saturday, Semian Funeral Home, Taylor. Mass, St. Ann's Basilica, Scranton, by the Rev. Siby John, C.P. Pallbearers: Steve, Mike and Daniel Boyko and John Saicic, all nephews; Joe Boyko, great-nephew; and Jessie DePack. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.HOOK, MARK E., Honesdale, Mass, Tuesday, 10 a.m., St. Mary Magdalen Church, Honesdale. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours, Monday, 4 to 7 p.m., Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.
LEO, DOLORES, Carbondale, Mass, Saturday, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. James Price, C.P., pastor. Interment, later date.
METH, SARAH A., South Abington Twp., Monday, 11 a.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Condolences: NEPAfuneralhome.com.
ORZOLEK, ANNAMAE CAROL (NEE FRANCIS), viewing, Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Manville, N.J., today, 2 to 6 p.m. and Monday, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Funeral, Monday, 9:30 a.m., funeral home, followed by 10 a.m. funeral service, Holy Ghost Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church, Manville. Committal words and interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Hillsborough. Condolences: FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
OTTONE, FRANCIS "FRANK" M. JR., West Scranton, services, Saturday, Mass, St. Lucy's Church, by the Rev. Sam J. Ferretti, pastor, and Deacon Carmine Mendicino. Pallbearers: Vincent, Joseph and Michael Sparacino and Will Easley, all nephews, and Patrick and Michael McNichols. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.
RASMOVICZ, EDWARD RAYMOND, formerly of Pittston, private. Arrangements: Cremation Specialist of PA.
REGAN, KENNETH G., Scranton, Saturday, Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, Scranton, by the Rev. Jeremy Mullen, pastor, Trinity Congregational Church. Pallbearers: Evan Phillips and Jacob Brundage, grandsons; Corey Phillips and Paul Brundage, sons-in-law; Mike Stine, Rich Hallowich, Roger Rogalewicz and Eric Youshock, all of Scranton Fire Department, with firefighters honor guard. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery.
SHINN, RICHARD FREDRICK, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Church, Royal. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Viewing, St. Pius X Church, Royal, today, 4 to 7 p.m., and Monday, 9:30 to 10 a.m. Arrangements: Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford. Donations: , arthritis.org/giving/donate. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
SOLTIS, SALLY ANN, Union Dale, celebration of life, today, 5 p.m., South Gibson United Methodist Church, 2839 state Route 2067, South Gibson, by Pastor Margie McCarty. Viewing, today, 2 to 4 p.m., Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford. Donations: National Forest Foundation, Building 27, Suite 3, Fort Missoula Road, Missoula, MT 59804, or nationalforests.org. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
TOMAINE, JOSEPHINE M., Carbondale, formerly of Greentown, Mass, Saturday, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. James Price, C.P., pastor. Pallbearers, John, Michael, Brian, Alex and Michael Tomaine and Thomas Gatto. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
ZELINSKI, HELEN C., Scranton, Monday, Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino, Jr., supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 9:30 a.m., SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, 1300 W. Locust St., Scranton. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Go directly to the church. Donations: , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Condolences: nepafuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 8, 2019