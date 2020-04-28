|
The Rev. Michael A. Hricko, S.J., 77, died April 24, in Bryn Mawr, Pa.
Born in Olyphant on Aug. 21, 1942, he was son of the late Michael Hricko and Helen Naglak. He graduated from St. Patrick's High School and entered the Novitiate of St. Isaac Jogues in Wernersville, Pa. in 1961. He received his bachelor's in French from Weston Jesuit College in Massachusetts and studied French for a year at Boston College. He then earned a Master of Divinity and a Master of Theological Studies from Woodstock College in Maryland and would later receive a master's in counseling from Johns Hopkins University. He was ordained a priest on June 2, 1973.
Following ordination, Father Hricko taught religion for four years and served as chaplain at Loyola Blakefield in Baltimore. He then served for a year as the vice superior at the Ferdinand Wheeler House while earning his master's in counseling.
In 1981, Father Hricko was assigned to St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia where he would serve for 15 years in a number of roles, including as a French teacher, rector and counselor for students seeking college admission. Many Prep alumni have expressed their gratitude to Father Hricko for helping them navigate the often-daunting college selection process. Following his time at St. Joe's Prep, Father Hricko returned to the area of his hometown where he taught religion at Scranton Prep for four years.
In 2001, Father Hricko served the Maryland Province for two years as the provincial assistant of secondary and pre-secondary schools. He then came back to Philadelphia to serve parishioners for seven years at Old St. Joseph's Church as parochial vicar.
Father Hricko's next assignment would have him serving his Jesuit brothers as minister at the Manresa Hall nursing center, also in Philadelphia. In 2014, he became a sub-minister to the Jesuits next door at the St. Joseph's University Jesuit community.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Ann Marie Hricko; a large extended NEPA family; as well as his Jesuit family.
Private funeral services will be held. Interment, Jesuit Cemetery, Wernersville. Additional information: www.dinanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2020