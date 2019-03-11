Michael A. Perry, 72, of Dunmore, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a brief illness. His wife of 48 years is the former Gloria Lark.
Born Sept. 18, 1946, in Scranton, son of the late Anthony and Ann Kohut Perry, Michael was a United States Coast Guard veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was employed as an electronics technician for RCA/Thomson Electronics for 35 years.
Michael served as a crossing guard for the past 12 years for the students of Holy Cross. He was a friendly face known for his smiles and waves to everyone on the corner of Franklin and East Drinker streets in Dunmore.
Michael was very proud of his family and had a special love for all of his seven grandchildren. Nothing gave him greater joy than the time he was able to spend with them. He enjoyed listening to music, especially Andrea Bocelli. He was also an avid Dunmore Bucks fan.
He will be dearly missed by his loving family, friends and community.
Also surviving are his daughters, Concetta R. Perry-Buckley and husband, Michael, Dunmore; Annetta Marie Perry-Bennie and companion, Terry Miller, Scranton; and Christina Marie McKeown and husband, Ben, Phoenix, Ariz.; seven grandchildren, Michael, Daiqwon, Jayden, Cristian, Nico, Tyler and Hayley; two sisters, Ann Marie Fregley, Washington, D.C.; and Carol Perry-Arthur, Melbourne, Fla.; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2019