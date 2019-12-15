|
|
Michael A. Sabatelle, 83, of Dunmore, died Thursday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
He would have turned 84 on Dec. 23.
Born in Dunmore, son of the late Angelo and Giovanina Pace Sabatelle, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School and was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish and its Holy Name Society. Prior to retirement, he had a distinguished career as an executive chef at his family's restaurant, Billy's Seafood and Steakhouse, Dunmore, where he worked most of his adult life, thereafter at Clarks Summit State Hospital.
Mike was everyone's favorite uncle, godfather and friend. He attended Mass daily, his generosity was extraordinary and friendships were lifelong. He loved traveling to Italy with his family, to Florida with his loving companion and her family, and to Puerto Rico with his close friends. He was an avid bowler who enjoyed the sport for years and was very proficient at it. He was a Dunmore Bucks supporter, a season ticket holder for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Scranton Miners, and a lifelong New York Yankees fan, often attending several games each year with close friends. His lifelong passion was in the kitchen and he took pleasure in seeing people enjoying his many soups, his tripe, Christmas Eve meal or his pepper shooters.
Surviving are nephews, A.J. Sabatelle, and wife, Clodette, Atlantic Highlands, N.J.; Louis Possanza and wife, Mary Ellen, Springfield, Va.; William Possanza and wife, Mary Jean, Northampton, Pa.; nieces, Marianne Pufko and husband, George, Phoenixville, Pa.; Rosaria Elwell, Great Falls, Va.; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and members of the Umerich family, who Mike considered his family.
He was preceded in death by his longtime companion of 40 years, Verna F. Umerich, who died in October 2019; his brothers, William, Daniel and Salvatore Sabatelle; sisters, Lena Possanza; a teenage sister, Catherine; and an infant sister, Angelina; nieces, Mary Carol Sabatelle Archer and Carmel Ann Sabatelle Caputo.
A special thank you to Dr. Linda Barrasse and Dr. Kenneth Sebastianelli for their many years of care, concern and compassion for his well-being.
The funeral will be Tuesday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Entombment will be held in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Friends and family may call Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 303 Smith St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 15, 2019