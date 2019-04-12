Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Alfonso Raniella. View Sign

Michael Alfonso Raniella, 61, Dunmore, died early Thursday morning in Allied Hospice in Scranton. He and his wife, the former Elizabeth "Betsy" Lubas, had celebrated 39 years of marriage on Oct. 20.



Born in Scranton, the son of the late Alfonso and Magdalen Bokun Raniella, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School class of 1976 and a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Dunmore. Before an injury at work, which led to his disability, he had been employed for many years at the former Specialty Records/WEA/Cinram in Olyphant. Mike was a member of the former Eternal Friendship Club in Dunmore.



Mike met his wife in high school, and, together, they raised their three children. He was a loving and caring husband and father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to so many. He was always willing to help in any way he could, fixing anything and everything for his children and anyone else who asked. He was a car enthusiast, and he loved his daily walks with Gino. Mike was an original member of LMSD's Dancing Dads. He was a truly good soul, a good man who will be missed by his family more than words can express.



Also surviving are a daughter, Melissa, Dunmore; two sons, Michael Jr. and Brian, both of Dunmore; three sisters, Nancy Kollra, Scranton; Sharon Bruzas and husband, Robert, Dunmore; and Diane DelVecchio, Scranton; two sisters-in-law, Sister Carol Lubas, I.H.M., Dunmore; and Jeanne Marie Waznak, Scranton; a brother-in-law, Joseph Lubas, Jessup; as well as many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.



The funeral will be Monday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St. in Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church in Dunmore.



Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



To send the family an online condolence, visit

Michael Alfonso Raniella, 61, Dunmore, died early Thursday morning in Allied Hospice in Scranton. He and his wife, the former Elizabeth "Betsy" Lubas, had celebrated 39 years of marriage on Oct. 20.Born in Scranton, the son of the late Alfonso and Magdalen Bokun Raniella, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School class of 1976 and a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Dunmore. Before an injury at work, which led to his disability, he had been employed for many years at the former Specialty Records/WEA/Cinram in Olyphant. Mike was a member of the former Eternal Friendship Club in Dunmore.Mike met his wife in high school, and, together, they raised their three children. He was a loving and caring husband and father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to so many. He was always willing to help in any way he could, fixing anything and everything for his children and anyone else who asked. He was a car enthusiast, and he loved his daily walks with Gino. Mike was an original member of LMSD's Dancing Dads. He was a truly good soul, a good man who will be missed by his family more than words can express.Also surviving are a daughter, Melissa, Dunmore; two sons, Michael Jr. and Brian, both of Dunmore; three sisters, Nancy Kollra, Scranton; Sharon Bruzas and husband, Robert, Dunmore; and Diane DelVecchio, Scranton; two sisters-in-law, Sister Carol Lubas, I.H.M., Dunmore; and Jeanne Marie Waznak, Scranton; a brother-in-law, Joseph Lubas, Jessup; as well as many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.The funeral will be Monday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St. in Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church in Dunmore.Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.To send the family an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home

318 East Drinker Street

Dunmore , PA 18512

(570) 343-6013 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close