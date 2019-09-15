|
|
Michael Arthur Pasko, 66, formerly of Olyphant, Pa., passed away on Aug. 27, at his home in Jacksonville, Fla., after an unexpected encounter with cancer. He was married to the former Rebecca "Beckie" Means of St. Petersburg, Fla. They celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on April 22.
Michael was the son of the late Arthur M. and Ann Kotson Pasko. He was raised in Olyphant, where he attended St. Michael the Archangel School and Church.
Born in Scranton on March 25, 1953, "Mike" graduated from both Mid Valley High School and East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. He attended graduate school at Georgia State University. His professional career began in Atlanta with the Oxford Chemical Co. and later Schering-Plough Pharmaceuticals Corp. He subsequently worked in regional/national sales and marketing at Castrol/BP and resided in Bedminster, N.J., and later in Naperville, Ill. In 2000, Michael moved to Jacksonville and accepted a senior national accounts sales position from Shell Oil Co. and a subsequent promotion to business development manager for Shell from which he retired in 2017.
Mike enjoyed all things mechanical, especially racecars and motorcycles. Inviting his corporate customers to enjoy and meet the various Castrol- and Shell-sponsored racecars and drivers at Grand Prix, NASCAR and NHRA races throughout the country was a favorite part of his work. Although he wasn't considered a motorcyclist in the pure sense, when not working, boating or vacationing, his pastime was collecting and restoring vintage motorcycles to original showroom condition. His pride was his 1968 Triumph 650 Bonneville Desert Racer and his 1966 Honda 305 Scrambler.
Michael was always the "life of the party" in a group and was great at eliciting laughs, although he had a very sincere side when appropriate. Mike was also an outstanding punster and relished trading puns with his friends. He appreciated music and dabbled with both a standing bass and piano. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife. Beckie. and was an active boater in Florida for a number of years. Importantly, Mike always cherished the friendships he maintained from grade school through retirement and attributed much of his success in life to growing up in Olyphant.
He was proud to be a true conservative patriot who loved his country and his president. Michael was a man of honor, integrity, creativity and incredible humor who touched so many lives.
In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by a sister, Carole Faussemagne, of Naples, Fla.; a brother, John M. Pasko (Pam), of Jacksonville; a nephew, Chris J. (Katie) Faussemagne, of Atlanta; and a nephew, Michael R. (Victoria) Pasko, of Washington, D.C.; as well as several cousins and great-nephews. He is also survived by his special feline companion Sam.
Per Michael's wishes, partial inurnments will be both in the Atlantic IC Waterway just north of Jacksonville on Nov. 2, and again at St. Michael's Cemetery in Olyphant during April 2020. Respective celebrations of life will be held in Jacksonville in November and in Scranton during April. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 15, 2019