Michael Colarossi, 64, of Scranton died unexpectedly on Monday. He is survived by his "Little Irish Girl" of 37 years, Marianne McDonnell Colarossi.



Born July 18, 1954, he was the son of the late Joseph Colarossi and Madge Colarossi, who resides is Scranton.



A 1973 graduate of Scranton Tech, he was employed by General Dynamics for almost 30 years.



Mike was a "man of music" who was greatly inspired by Neil Diamond and Dean Martin. His love for the Chicago Cubs was only surpassed by his love for his eight grandchildren who were the light of his life. His quirky sense of humor and storytelling ability will be greatly missed and never forgotton.



He is also survived by his children, Michael Buckingham and wife, Katina, Kentucky; Shane Purdy and wife, Karen, Dunmore; Sara Weiss and her husband, Jason, Scranton; Kaitlin Reckless and her husband, Jonathan, Dunmore; and Rory Colarossi, Scranton; his brother, Joe Colarossi, Scranton; and two sisters, Angela Malinoski and husband, Frank, Scranton; and Linda Duffy, Scranton; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at 3 Jacks Burger Bar in Dunmore.

Published in Scranton Times on June 30, 2019