Michael D. Clark, 76, Endicott, N.Y., died Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital, Binghamton, N.Y. He is survived by the love of his life, whom he loved with all of his body and soul, Laura C. Horton-Clark. They were married Sept. 12, 1981.



Born Oct. 27, 1942, in Endicott, N.Y., the son of the late Harold and Mary Louise Foster Clark, he was a 1960 graduate of Union Endicott High School and worked as a computer programmer at Cornell University and Corning Glass in Massachusetts. He retired after 20 years as an IT coordinator for United Health Services. Michael was a member of the West Endicott and West Corners Volunteer Fire Companies, local archery clubs and a participant in the Empire State Games for archery.



He was an avid reader and enjoyed trivia, camping, quilting and target archery. He supported his local library, was kind to others and was very proud of his Welsh heritage and the Price and Foster clans family history and ancestry. He loved each of his children equally and was very proud of their accomplishments. He tried very hard to be a part of all of his children's and grandchildren's lives. He was a prankster and had an uncanny ability to weave any story with jokes.



He is also survived by five children, Michael K. Clark, Henrietta, N.Y.; Valerie Wolstencroft and husband, Dan, Flagstaff, Ariz.; Christopher Clark, Cape Coral, Fla.; Jennifer McGrath and husband, Justin, Scotia, N.Y.; and Daniel Clark, Plano, Texas; three grandchildren, Joshua Shaw; Dylan Wolstencroft; and Morgan Argabrite and husband, Julian; two sisters, Roslyn Ream and husband, John, Dover; and Jo Ann Clark Sampson, Union Dale; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



The funeral will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. from the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford. Interment will follow at Lyon Street Cemetery, Union Dale.



Friends may call Sunday from noon to 1 at the funeral home.



To share condolences and photos with Michael's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at



In lieu of flowers, make a donation in Michael's name to your local library or fire department.

