|
|
Michael D. Costa, 82, of Mayfield, passed away peacefully May 19 at Geisinger Medical Center. His wife of 56 years, Eleanor Cicio, preceded him in death on Nov. 27, 2015.
Born Oct. 15, 1937, in Childs, he was the son of the late Cosimo and Frances Figliomeni Costa. He was a graduate of St. Rose High School and a graduate of the University of Scranton. He was employed as an English teacher at Waymart High School, a sales representative for General Millis in Buffalo, N.Y., and co-owner of Mic-n-Nics Bar and Restaurant for more than 40 years where he worked side by side with his wife, Eleanor, his brother-in-law, Nicholas; and sister-in-law, Mary. He retired in 2015. He also served on the Lakeland School Board for 30 years.
He was a member of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish in Jermyn. He enlisted in the United States Army reserve in 1960, and served six months active duty and was honorably discharged in January of 1966 from the inactive reserve.
He hobbies included playing the stock market and visiting the Atlantic City casinos with his many friends playing craps and in recent years to Mohegan Sun with the pal Al Wanas to play cards. His daily routine would always include buying lottery tickets, breakfast at Wayne's with Donny and Charlie, and then to Alexander's.
Michael lived his life for his family and friends. His wife Eleanor was the love of his life and he cherished the time spent with his granddaughters, Giada and Giulia, and his many fur grandchildren. He was generous to his community, showed everyone kindness and respect and was known by all as a true gentleman.
He was survived by two sisters, Mafalda (Mabel) Catanzaro and husband, Aurelio, of Childs; and Girolama (Joan) Warhola and husband, Robert, of Richmondale; daughter, Maria Costa-Pettinato and husband, Dave; son, Cosimo; son, Mario Costa; and wife, Melissa, and granddaughters, Giada and Giulia; and 22 nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Peter, Orlando, James and infant brother, Joseph.
The family would like to thank Dr. Martin Penetar, the nurses and staff of Traditional Home Health and Hospice, and Geisenger Medical Center Scranton.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on May 23 at Calvary Cemetery in Mayfield. Arrangements by Harrison's Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can by made to Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on May 22, 2020