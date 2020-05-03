|
Michael Dobrydney, 60, of Scranton, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, at Mountain View Care Center, Scranton.
Born May 4, 1959, in Scranton, Michael was the son of the late Joseph and Mildred Blaskiewicz Dobrydney. He was a graduate of West Scranton High School. Michael enjoyed many years working at Allied Services Adult Work Program. He was a loyal fan of the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Eagles. Michael enjoyed many family trips to the Jersey Shore, playing miniature golf on the boardwalk, church picnics, bingo and bowling with his friends. Michael was everyone's buddy. He was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish.
Michael is survived by his sister, Janet Zlotnicki and husband, Stanley, Waverly, Pa.; brother, Joseph and wife, Patricia, Naples, Fla.; niece, Julie Zlotnicki Quinlan and husband, Matthew, and great-nephew, Matthew Joseph, Greentown, Pa.; nephews, Dr. Jason Zlotnicki and wife, Nicole, and Colin Zlotnicki, Pittsburgh, Pa.; Glenn and wife, Rose, Naples, Fla.; Derek and wife, Christine, Vermont; and Thomas and wife, Sarah, South Carolina; aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene; and nephew, Brian Dobrydney.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Mountain View Care Center, Michael Lukus, PA-C, and Dr. Michael Kondash for the exceptional compassion and loving care provided to Michael.
Funeral services will be held at a future date. Arrangements by Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, Scranton. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made in Michael's name to St. Joseph's Center at www.stjosephscenter.org.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020