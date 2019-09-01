|
Michael Dziak Jr., 92, of Falls died at the Regional Hospital of Scranton on Friday.
He was born in Falls on Jan. 7, 1927, the son of the late Michael and Pauline Franko Dziak Sr.
He was a 1945 graduate of Falls-Overfield High School, graduated from East Stroudsburg State College with a Bachelor of Science degree, master's degree at the University of Colorado in administration and additional graduate studies at Marywood, University of Scranton and Leigh University. Mike was a United States Army veteran and served his country during World War II. He was a member of the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Harding. He was a life member of the National Education Association and a member of the Redevelopment Authority, Housing Authority and the election board of Falls Twp. Mike was a principal at the Abington Heights School District for 18 years.
He enjoyed the outdoors especially when it snowed, loved life and the many friends and relatives known throughout his life.
Surviving are his sister, Mercedes Butrymowicz of Duryea; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Josephine Henry and Veronica Gumaer; and a brother, Gene Dziak.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2438 PA-92, Harding. Friends and family are asked to go directly to church. Burial will be at the Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Winola Fire Company, P.O. Box 72, Lake Winola, PA 18625.
For online condolences or directions, visit aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 1, 2019