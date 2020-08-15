Home

Michael F. Klein Obituary

Michael F. Klein, 63, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., died Friday at Sandgate Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Port Pierce, Fla.

Born in Chicago, Ill., son of Lucile Fragin Klein and the late Howard Klein, Michael was raised in Willingboro, N.J., and attended Burlington County Community College and Rutgers University.

He was a member of NAMI, Burlington, N.J., and enjoyed playing tennis and chess. He was employed teaching both activities in Burlington County, N.J., at country clubs and county services.

Also surviving are his brother, Eric Klein, Mount Laurel, N.J., and sister-in-law, Michal Cynthia Klein, Mount Laurel, N.J.; an aunt, Carol Fragin, San Diego, Calif., and a nephew, Benjamin Klein.

Memorial contributions may be made to Willingboro Police Athletic League, 1 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Willingboro, N.J. 08046, Attn: Sally Landrum.

A graveside service will be held today at noon at the Dalton Jewish Cemetery.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.


