Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Michael Pallo
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Benedict
1849 Newton-Ransom Blvd
Clarks Summit, PA
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Benedict
1849 Newton-Ransom Blvd.
Clarks Summit, PA
Michael F. Pallo Obituary
Michael F. Pallo of South Abington Twp. died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart surrounded by family. His best friend and loving wife of 43 years, Patti King Pallo, survives.

Born in Dunmore on Oct. 6, 1951, he was the son of the late Francis and Helen Solensky Pallo. He was a graduate of Dunmore High School and attended Johnson Technical Institute.

Michael was the owner of Mike's Carburetor in Scranton for 40 years. He was a proud member of the Villa Capri Cruisers. He loved his 1965 Pontiac GTO, his Lionel Train collection, and being with his family, especially his grandson, Gavin Michael, who was the love of his life.

Also surviving are his son, Jeffrey Pallo and wife, Erin, Clarks Summit; a daughter, Amanda Hoban and husband, James, Pottsville; a grandson, Gavin Michael Pallo; a brother, Stephen Pallo and wife, Christine, South Abington Twp.; a sister, Theresa Werner and husband, James, Gettysburg; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kishori Veerabhadrappa and the staff at Sacred Heart for their care during this difficult time.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor, on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Benedict, 1849 Newton-Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit.

Family and friends may call from 10 until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 30, 2019
