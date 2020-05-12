|
Michael Fenick of Dunmore passed away May 10 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore. An initial survivor of bladder cancer, he lost his fight with a rare form of kidney cancer after a long and courageous battle.
Born Oct. 23, 1956, in Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Ann Stanko Fenick. He was the husband of Michele DelVecchio Fenick. The couple recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.
A graduate of West Scranton High School class of 1974, he was a former member of St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor. He was employed at Cascades Tissue Group, Ransom, for 30 years.
He is survived by his children: a son, Michael Fenick and wife, Pamela, Clarks Summit; a daughter, Christel Fenick and companion, David Fyock Jr., Exeter; his grandchildren, Michael Ray Fenick and Mila Fenick, of Clarks Summit. His stepchildren, Elissa Concini and husband, Cody, and stepgrandchildren, Dominic and Victoria Concini, all of Montandon, Pa.; and Jeffrey Cook and fiancée, Alyssa Forlenza, of Dunmore; his brother, John Fenick; and sister, Cathy Fenick, of Scranton.
Mike and Michele enjoyed many happy years together. They especially loved their trips to Italy, Ireland, London and Paris with their many good friends, while summer vacations were spent in Wildwood, N.J., accompanied by all their children and grandchildren.
Mike cherished the times he spent with his many good friends and family. There was never a nice Sunday where you couldn't find him on a golf course. He was an avid lover of the New York Yankees and Penn State football, and enjoyed attending games with his family. He had a heart of gold and had a way of making everyone around him feel special. To know him was to love him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. He will be forever remembered as the heart and soul of his family.
Mike's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. James Sheerer for his kindness and compassionate care all through his illness. The family also extends their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Chen and Dr. Plimack of Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, for the excellent care they provided. Also, a special thank you to the staff of Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton, and the nurses of Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Michael Fenick to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, Attn: Development, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111.
Due to the current health crisis, a private graveside service will be held in Cathedral Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave. in West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
Published in Scranton Times on May 12, 2020