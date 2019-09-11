|
On Friday Aug. 9, Michael Frederick Draper, 53, died at his home in Scranton.
He was a lifelong diabetic. He was preceded in death by parents, Roy Draper and Rose Betz Draper, of West Side. A graduate of West Side High School and Marywood College, Mike was an adored thespian, musician and artist. He had a passion for the performing arts. He was a director, writer, singer, actor and musician. He performed in theater production for Scranton Public Theater, ACT Out and many groups throughout NEPA, during his 30-year career.
He was renowned for performing in area bands, like Psycho Nurse and Werido Magnet. He made many studio recordings as engineer, producer, writer, singer and musician. Michael's family was the theater and music.
His mortal remains have been cremated.
A candlelight vigil will take place on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Piazza dell' Arte on Lackawanna County Courthouse at the bust of Jason Miller.
It will be followed by toasts and memories at the Irish Wolf Pub. The public is invited to attend.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 11, 2019