Michael G. Coyne, 83, of Scranton, died Tuesday at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. His wife is Eileen Blum Coyne.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Thomas and Lillian Stanwood Coyne, he was a graduate of South Catholic High School and employed by the Scranton Sewer Authority until his retirement.
Michael was an avid sports fan who also enjoyed antiquing and trips to New Hope and Lancaster.
Also surviving are a daughter, Jeanmarie Coyne; and son, Thomas Coyne, both of Scranton; two grandchildren, Delia and Maeve; three sisters, Elsie Brennan, Silver Spring, Md.; Marie Mangan, Camp Hill; and Ann Phillips, Scranton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Michael; and six brothers, Robert, Richard, Paul, John, Marty and David.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Home.
Arrangements by the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 8, 2020