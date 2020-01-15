|
|
Michael G. Husvar of North Scranton died Sunday, Jan. 12, at home.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Doris Kleeman Husvar Reilly; biological father, George Husvar, who preceded Michael in death when he was 8 years old; and stepfather Joseph Reilly.
Michael was a member of Boilermakers Local 13 for more than 40 years. He was a former member of Puritan Congregation of the United Church of Christ. He loved football, especially the Minnesota Vikings, and also liked the New York Yankees, and he enjoyed the annual Boilermaker picnic where he was able to spend time with his union brothers. He also looked forward to visiting his family in Palm Springs, Calif., each year.
Michael's family would like to thank Dr. Paul Remick and all of his staff for all of their wonderful care over the years.
Surviving are sons, Neil Husvar and wife, Sarah; Ryan Husvar and Jaimie Husvar; daughter Jessie Lucke and husband, Bill; granddaughters, Savannah Husvar and Claire Lucke; grandson, Gabriel Husvar. He is also survived by his loving and devoted sister, Sally Van Wert; and his brother, Tim Reilly and husband, Bob. Also surviving are nephews, Pat Van Wert and wife, Marie; Matthew Van Wert and wife, Brittany; Dustin Rudolfi and wife, Liz; Trevor Reilly and wife, Holly; nieces, Sara O'Malley and husband, Jason; Rachel Van Wert and fiancé, Mike Holden; Megan Reilly and fiancé, Justin; and many great-nieces and great-nephews; and cousins.
Also surviving are his ex-wife, Ann Marie Coyne; ex-sister-in-law, Linda Reilly; and his three beloved cats, Buckaroo, Bear and Boots.
He was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Patrick Van Wert.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser as celebrant.
Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 4 until service time. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 15, 2020