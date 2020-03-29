|
|
Michael G. Walsh, of Whispering Pines, N.C., died peacefully at his home March 21. He is survived by his wife, Gayle Parker. The two married Valentine's Day, 2000, and moved to the Sandhills in 2008.
Born in Scranton, Pa., on May 6, 1948, he was the son of the late Gerald and Edna Morningstar Walsh. After his graduation from Central High School, he earned his B.A. degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and his law degree from Wake Forest University. During his career, he worked at the American Law Institute, Philadelphia, Pa., and the Lawyers Co-operative Publishing Company, Rochester, N.Y.
For 20 years, he taught business law at Villanova University, where he was a finalist for the Lindback Teaching Award and was considered among the top 10 best professors. Because he was such an excellent teacher, his classes filled within 24 hours. He was admitted to SCRIBES - the American Society of Writers on Legal Subjects, a member of the honor society Beta Gamma Sigma, and mentioned in Who's Who in American Law sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth editions. He was admitted to the Phi Kappa Honor Society in 1996.
He wrote the definitive book on Pennsylvania Mechanic's Liens, second edition.
He wrote many articles in professional journals and had many papers published in Conference Proceedings.
As a talented writer, he published, for more than two decades, articles in the Practical Lawyer, ALI-CLE publication. Michael was known as the "Grammatical Lawyer."
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions can be made to the Humane Society or the Pooch Park in Whispering Pines, N.C.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 29, 2020