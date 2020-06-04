|
|
Michael Glen Fuller, age 72, of Clarks Summit, passed away Tuesday morning at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, after an illness. He is survived by his loving wife, traveling co-pilot and best friend, Mary Ann (Foreman) Fuller. Wed on Sept. 6, 1969, the couple most recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to one of their favorite destinations, Bermuda.
Born in Scranton on Aug. 10, 1947, and son of the late Fred and Freda (Dobson) Fuller, Michael was a graduate of the former Scranton Central High School, class of 1965. He then graduated from the University of Scranton with a bachelor's degree in history before earning his master's degree in European history, also from the University of Scranton.
He returned to his high school alma mater as Central High School's history teacher for many years, prior to the school's closure. He would eventually retire after a teaching career spanning 30 years from West Scranton High School. Influencing the lives of countless students, his passion for teaching was evident in the lifelong relationships he forged with his students. He was also a proud member and strong advocate of the Scranton Federation of Teachers Union - Local 1147.
An ardent globetrotter with his wife by his side, Michael loved driving, including a trek cross-country while visiting nearly every state along the way.
He always loved the beach. From trips to Bermuda to memorable vacations with his adored daughter and granddaughter to Wildwood Crest, Florida's Gulf Shore and Disney World, he enjoyed every minute of it.
He was a strong advocate for civil rights, vocal in his political views and was always in-tuned to current events and world news.
Michael was a Formula 1 racing fan, and due to his British ancestry, he loved all things U.K. Above all else, he was a kind, loving and truly wonderful man referred to as the "Gentle Giant" by his loved ones for his large stature but gentle nature. He will be missed forever by all who knew him.
He is also survived by his loving daughter, Christine Gutekunst and husband, Jeff, and granddaughter, Katie Gutekunst, all of Moscow; his brother, David Fuller, of Virginia; and nieces and nephews.
His family wishes to extend their gratitude to the entire staff of Geisinger Medical Center, especially their hospice unit, for the tremendous care given to Michael throughout his stay.
Private viewing reserved for immediate family will be Monday from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with a public noon graveside blessing service by Deacon Ray Pieretti, pastoral associate of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, at Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton, where all family and friends are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael's name to the American Diabetes Association c/o 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2020