Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Gonzales

Send Flowers
Michael Gonzales Obituary

Michael Gonzales, 58, of Carbondale died June 15.

Born in Paterson, N.J., he is survived by four sons, Phillip Gonzales, Forest City; James, Michael, and John Gonzales, all of New Jersey; a daughter, Kristina Davis, Carbondale; 23 grandchildren; a brother, D. Phillip Gonzales, New Jersey; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Denise Doherty; and son, Dennis Doherty.

Friends may call Saturday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment will follow at Willow View Cemetery, Clifford.

Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.


Published in Scranton Times on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -