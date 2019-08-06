Home

Michael H. Brown Sr. (the Bull), 60, of Scranton, died Saturday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.

Born in Elizabeth, N.J., on Dec. 23, 1958, son of the late Ronald M. and Dorothy A. Venskytis Brown, he was a 1977 graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School. He worked as a jack-of-all-trades and a master carpenter for many of the local area modular home builders. He was a proud United States Army veteran.

A special thank you to the doctors and staff at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center for all of their great care.

Surviving are two children, Michael Jr., Dupont; and Erica Lewis, Clarks Summit; two stepdaughters, Misty and Melina; a sister, Terri Curtis and her husband, Donald, Lake Winola; two brothers, Ronald F. and his wife, Karen, Nicholson; Richard and his wife, Gloria, Dallas; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; many loved friends including MaryAnn and Bernie; and his friend and landlord, Betty.

Celebration of life picnic will be Aug. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Creekside Pavilion, Lazybrook Park, Tunkhannock.

Arrangements by Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville.

Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 6, 2019
