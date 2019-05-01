Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Hurchick Jr.. View Sign Service Information Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home 305 Sixth Street Traverse City , MI 49684 (231)-947-6347 Send Flowers Obituary





Mike was born in Scranton, Pa., on March 20, 1921. His parents were the late Michael Hurchick and Mary (Hutsko) Hurchick. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Susan Boyko and Mary "Mamie" Honick; also two brothers, George and Andrew.



Mike is survived by one brother, Joe (Jean) Hurchick, of Scranton. He is also survived by four children, Michael Hurchick III, of Charlevoix, Mich.; Donald (Eva) Hurchick, of Talheim, Germany; Mary "Amy" (Frank) Nachazel, of Traverse City, Mich.; and John Hurchick, of Kingsley, Mich.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Mike spent part of his childhood working with his father in coal mines around Scranton. He also worked with the Pennsylvania CCC building roads and fire towers. Mike enlisted in the United States



Mike was a life member of the VFW as well as a member of the American Legion. Mike became a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels in 1956.



The family would like to thank all of the staff at Traverse Manor for helping Mike and treating him with respect. He loved all of you. Traverse Manor had been Mike's home for the last six years. Also the staff at Chronic Care Management for their help. We would also like to thank Hospice of Michigan for their passionate care of our father these last few days.



Cremation has taken place. Mike will be interred near his parents in Scranton at a later date where he will receive military honors.



Per Mike's wishes, there will not be a local memorial service and he asked that no one send flowers or plants.



The family is being cared for by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

