Michael J. Bahara Jr. Obituary
Michael J. Bahara Jr., Dallas, died Nov. 25, 2018, in Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton, as a result of complications from heart surgery. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Karen Bednar.

Born Jan. 27, 1947, son of the late Michael J. Bahara Sr. and Ceil Tkach, Michael was a 1964 graduate of Throop High School.

Michael and Karen enjoyed Yankees games and many cruises. Mike spent Saturdays enjoying a movie and had a deep love for music and his Corvette. Michael served in the United States Army as a medic specialist in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968. He was employed for 44 years at Procter & Gamble in Mehoopany, working first in the paper plant then in the payroll and cost accounting departments as well as an auditing accountant for the subcontractors before retirement. The last three years Michael was a volunteer at the Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dallas, dedicating over 1,000 yearly hours assisting in the therapy department.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Dec. 1 at the Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., Dallas.

Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 3, 2019
