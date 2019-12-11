|
|
Michael J. Cestone Jr. of Waverly Twp. and Bal Harbour, Fla., died Saturday, Dec. 7, at Holy Family Residence (Marywood Heights), Dunmore. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Loraine Mastriani Cestone.
Born in Montclair, N.J., he was the son of the late Michael J. and Cora Damiano Cestone. He earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Scranton and attended the College of William and Mary. Before his retirement, he was the president of Mastriani Realty Co. He was a longtime board member of the First National Community Bank of Dunmore where he served as the secretary and treasurer of the board. He was a former board member of Marywood College and Penn State Worthington Scranton Campus. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Also surviving are two daughters, Caroline Salvino; and Mary and husband, Dr. David FitzPatrick; and a son, Michael G. and wife, Nanci Cestone; seven grandchildren, Sam Salvino, Christine, Tommy and Meghan FitzPatrick, Gianna, Michael and Frank Cestone; and a niece, Allison Cestone. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Alan Cestone.
Mike was a loving husband, father and grandfather. All who knew him thought of him as a true gentleman and a man of great faith. He will be missed dearly.
Mike was an accomplished golfer, having won the New Jersey State Father/Son Golf Championship five times with his father, Michael J. Cestone Sr. He was a five time winner of the Men's Club Championship at the Country Club of Scranton and won the Member/Guest Tournament at the Club with Sylvio DeFazio. He also won the Senior/Junior Golf Tournament three times and the Member/Member Golf Tournament three times with his son, Michael G. Cestone, at the Country Club of Scranton. He also won the Men's Club Championship at LaGorce Country Club, in Miami Beach, Fla. twice. He won the Glen Oak Country Club Member/Guest with his partner, Tony Crea. Mike won the New Jersey State Junior Golf Championship and was twice a runner-up in the New Jersey State amateur Golf Championship. He recorded seven holes in one throughout his career.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Holy Family Residence for their warm, kind and spiritual care during his stay there. They truly went above and beyond all expectations.
The funeral will be Saturday, Dec. 14, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Gregory, 330 North Abington Road, Clarks Green. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church from 9 a.m. until Mass time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503, or stfranciskitchen.org.
Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 11, 2019