Michael J. Cicio, 37, of Mayfield, died unexpectedly at home Monday.
Born in Mayfield, son of Joseph J. Cicio Sr., Mayfield, and the late Sally A. Strohl, Michael was a graduate of Carbondale Area High School.
Michael was a loving and kind man who would do anything for anyone. Michael was a friend to all who knew him. He will be sadly missed by his family.
Also surviving is a daughter, Shianne Parry, Carbondale; girlfriend, Lisa Dale, Carbondale; sister, Amy Cicio and companion, Paul Frankovsky, Lake Ariel; brothers, Joseph Cicio Jr. and companion, Doreen Bootz, Mayfield, and Christopher Cicio and wife, Chelsea, Simpson; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by grandparents, Michael and Rose Cicio.
Private interment services will be in Calvary Cemetery, Mayfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, 624 Madison Ave., Jermyn, PA 18433.
Arrangements by the Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 24, 2020