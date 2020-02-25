|
|
Michael (Mike) Delfino, 98, of Carbondale, passed away Friday surrounded by his loving family. His wife was the late Gwen Calabro Delfino.
Born Nov. 6, 1921, Mike was the son of the late Rachel Bonacci Delfino and Frank Delfino who emigrated from Catanzaro, a small village in the province of Calabria, Italy, to the United States.
A lifelong resident of Carbondale, Mike began his entrepreneurial spirit when he was a caddy at the Elkview Country Club at the age of 10. Mike attended Carbondale public schools and graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, in 1939. He furthered his education with a degree from Lackawanna Business College, Scranton. At age 21, Mike joined the United States Navy, serving his country from 1942 to 1946 during World War II. After training at the Great Lakes Naval Station and the University of Chicago to become a radio operator, he served on U.S. merchant ships, making over 25 transAtlantic voyages and traveled extensively throughout Europe.
After his military career, he returned to Carbondale, was hired by the D&H Railroad and, after a short time, was promoted to train dispatcher. Furthering his entrepreneurial passion, he and his future wife, Gwen Calabro (whom he married in 1954), ventured into the business world. They founded the Maple Drive-In Theater in Honesdale in 1953. Shortly thereafter, they bought the Circle Drive-In Theater in Dickson City in 1963. Thereafter, they founded the Circle Flea Fair and the Circle of Screams Halloween attraction. Mike and his wife were pioneers and remain icons in the NEPA entertainment business for more than 60 years. Mike was still operating the Circle Drive-In at the time of his death.
Mike was a devout Roman Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. He was also a member of the United Drive-In Theater Owners Association, Pennsylvania Association of Theater Owners, National Association of Theater Owners, past president and member of the Lackawanna Investors Club, a board member at the Liberty Bank in Carbondale and the Olyphant Bank in Olyphant, and the oldest member of the Elkview Country Club.
Mike and his wife, Gwen, had a long history of community service and philanthropy that included the Michael and Gwen Calabro Delfino Center at the Carbondale YMCA, the Michael and Gwen Calabro Delfino Amphitheater at Marywood University and the Michael and Gwen Calabro Delfino Scholarship at Marywood University. They were ardent supporters of St. Joseph's Center in Scranton (where Mike served on the board of directors), the Sisters of the IHM, Marywood University Chapel, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, St. Rose of Lima Church, the Catholic Diocese of Scranton, the Carbondale Historical Society and the Carbondale Public Library.
Mike also was the recipient of the Governor Robert P. Casey Lifetime of Service Award in 2013 and the Carbondale YMCA Pioneer Heroes Award in 2017.
Mike is survived by numerous nieces and nephews: Dr. Joseph F. Calabro (Gloria), Mountain Top; Mary Calabro Fedorchak, Greene, N.Y.; Joseph DeMark (Maryanne), Carbondale; Paulette Calabro Kitchen (Robert), Charlotte, N.C.; Dr. Joseph J. Calabro III, Fair Haven, N.J.; Ann Marie Sampson, Roseland, N.J.; Miles Neutts (Roxanne), Greenfield Twp.; Phyllis Scalzo (Frank), Scranton; Mary Finegan, Scranton; Carol Palko, Olyphant; Marilyn Kinniry (Steve), Jenkinstown; Beverly Dench (Timothy), Blakely; Barbara Booths (John), Carbondale; Rachelle Serio (John), Archbald; and Joseph Kandrot (Patricia), Carbondale. His grandnephews and grandnieces include: Margaret Mary DeMark, Lia and Jack Calabro, Sarah and Joseph Kandrot, Stephen, Mark and Maria Fedorchak, Joseph C. and Jeffery Calabro, Rachelle Waibel, Nicole Wells, Bryan and Shawn Finegan, Timothy and Ryan Dench, Jack, Tom and Susan Kinniry, Carolyn, Bethany and Maura Serio, Kimberly Gregorowicz, Joseph and Monica Booths, Lisa Meehan, Russell Simpson and Tara Ruane.
Mike was preceded in death by all of his siblings, Mary Delfino Calabro, Edith Delfino Bomba, Angela Delfino Neutts, Felicia Delfino Kandrot and Anthony (Duff) Delfino.
A celebration of Mike's life will begin with a visitation at Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, on Sunday between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. On Monday, funeral services will start at 9 a.m. from Parise Funeral Home Inc. and follow with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the Greater Carbondale YMCA, 82 N. Main St., Carbondale, PA 18407; Marywood University Amphitheater, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale, PA 18407. Acknowledgements in Mike's memory can be sent to P.O. Box 125, Carbondale, PA 18407.
To share condolences with Mike's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 25, 2020