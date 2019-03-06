Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael J. Gershey. View Sign





Born in Scranton on Sept. 12, 1921, he was the son of the late John and Mary Winkler Gershey. A graduate of Lake Consolidated School class of 1939, he was an electrician for the Pennsylvania Turnpike before retirement. He was a faithful member of the St. Thomas More/St. Mary's Parish Community and was a United States Army veteran, having served in World War II.



Surviving are stepsons, William Gershey, Lake Ariel; Dr. Robert Gershey, East Dover, Nova Scotia; James Gershey and Michael Gershey, Baton Rouge, La.; and Donald Gershey, Lake Ariel; stepgrandchildren, Air Force Second Lt. Joshua Gershey and family, Hanover, Md.; and Zachary Gershey, Lake Ariel; several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by sisters, Vera Krall, Anna Mendicino and Margaret Mott; and brothers, John Gershey, Thomas Gershey, Joseph Gershey, Stephen Gershey and Rudolph Gershey.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor. Interment, St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Throop.



Friends may call from 9 until the time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions in Michael's honor be made to St. Thomas More Church, P.O. Box 188, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.



Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.



For directions, to share a memory or offer a condolence to the family, please visit





Michael J. Gershey, 97, of Lake Ariel, died Monday morning at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center after an illness. His wife of 31 years, Alma Roessler Gershey, died in 1999.Born in Scranton on Sept. 12, 1921, he was the son of the late John and Mary Winkler Gershey. A graduate of Lake Consolidated School class of 1939, he was an electrician for the Pennsylvania Turnpike before retirement. He was a faithful member of the St. Thomas More/St. Mary's Parish Community and was a United States Army veteran, having served in World War II.Surviving are stepsons, William Gershey, Lake Ariel; Dr. Robert Gershey, East Dover, Nova Scotia; James Gershey and Michael Gershey, Baton Rouge, La.; and Donald Gershey, Lake Ariel; stepgrandchildren, Air Force Second Lt. Joshua Gershey and family, Hanover, Md.; and Zachary Gershey, Lake Ariel; several nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by sisters, Vera Krall, Anna Mendicino and Margaret Mott; and brothers, John Gershey, Thomas Gershey, Joseph Gershey, Stephen Gershey and Rudolph Gershey.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor. Interment, St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Throop.Friends may call from 9 until the time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions in Michael's honor be made to St. Thomas More Church, P.O. Box 188, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.For directions, to share a memory or offer a condolence to the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc

143 Gravity Road

Lake Ariel , PA 18436

(570) 698-5811 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close