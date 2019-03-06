Michael J. Gershey, 97, of Lake Ariel, died Monday morning at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center after an illness. His wife of 31 years, Alma Roessler Gershey, died in 1999.
Born in Scranton on Sept. 12, 1921, he was the son of the late John and Mary Winkler Gershey. A graduate of Lake Consolidated School class of 1939, he was an electrician for the Pennsylvania Turnpike before retirement. He was a faithful member of the St. Thomas More/St. Mary's Parish Community and was a United States Army veteran, having served in World War II.
Surviving are stepsons, William Gershey, Lake Ariel; Dr. Robert Gershey, East Dover, Nova Scotia; James Gershey and Michael Gershey, Baton Rouge, La.; and Donald Gershey, Lake Ariel; stepgrandchildren, Air Force Second Lt. Joshua Gershey and family, Hanover, Md.; and Zachary Gershey, Lake Ariel; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by sisters, Vera Krall, Anna Mendicino and Margaret Mott; and brothers, John Gershey, Thomas Gershey, Joseph Gershey, Stephen Gershey and Rudolph Gershey.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor. Interment, St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Throop.
Friends may call from 9 until the time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions in Michael's honor be made to St. Thomas More Church, P.O. Box 188, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
