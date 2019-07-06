Michael J. Kman, formerly of Dickson City, died unexpectedly on June 21.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of Gloria Osborne and the late Michael Kman Sr. He was educated in St. Mary's Parochial School and he was a 1982 graduate of Bishop O'Hara High School.



He enjoyed success in his professional life, and Michael's combined love of math and sports made him an avid competitor in Strat-O-Matic baseball, where he found many kindred spirits. He took special pleasure in spending time with his dogs and looked forward to holidays, and he loved the traditions.



When needed most, Michael was blessed with incredible friendships. His family will be eternally grateful. He will be greatly missed.



Surviving, in addition to his mother, Gloria, are four children, two grandchildren, uncles, aunts and cousins.



Private funeral services were held with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Inurnment followed at St. Mary's Mausoleum.



Arrangements were entrusted to the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on July 6, 2019