Michael J. Kolebar Jr., a former resident of Hudson, Florida, passed away on April 30, 2020, at Solaris Health Care at Bayonet Point.
Born in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, Michael was the son of the late Anna Sestak Kolebar and Michael Kolebar, and the husband of his best friend and the love of his life, Ann, who preceded him in death in April of 2016.
Michael was a tank sergeant in the United States Army and received the Korean Service Medal with a bronze star, and the United Nations Service Medal. He was recently honored by receiving the Ambassador for Peace Medal, which was provided by Sen. Pat Toomey, for his service in the Korean War.
He worked at Tobyhanna Army Depot prior to his retirement.
Michael was an A-One trap shooter and a lifetime member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association. Trapshooting was his favorite hobby and he enjoyed attending the Pa. State Shoot in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, and also attended the Grand American Trapshooting Competition.
Mike thoroughly enjoyed trapshooting with his nephew, Bob.
Uncle Mike was a good and decent person who was loved and will be sadly missed by his family. He will always be remembered for his rendition of "Rawhide," perhaps even singing it better than Frankie Laine.
Michael is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, John and Diane Kolebar; his nieces, Lynda Kolebar and Joanne Kolebar-Sepinsky and her husband, Jason, and grandnephew, Evan Sepinsky; niece and nephew, Pat and Bob Williams; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Solaris Health Care at Bayonet Point for the wonderful and compassionate care Michael received throughout the years, along with the nurses and staff at Gulfside Hospice and Pasco Palliative Care, with a special thank you to Hospice Chaplain Mike Zulinke for the kindness that he showed to Michael.
Michael was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Hudson, Florida. A memorial Mass will be held in Scranton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Arrangements are being made by the Prevatt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 7709 State Road 52, Hudson, FL 34667.
Published in Scranton Times on May 9, 2020