Michael J. Matichak Sr., 69, Mayfield, died Tuesday at Allied Hospice, Scranton.
Born in Carbondale, the son of the late Michael and Santina Rinaldi Matichak, he was a United States Marine Corps veteran, having served in the Vietnam War. He was formerly employed at Tobyhanna Army Depot, Farview State Hospital and retired from Clarks Summit State Hospital.
He is survived by two children, Michael Jr. and Kimberly; four stepchildren; three grandchildren; a sister, Sandra Fashauer; several nieces, nephews, cousins and uncles.
Private services will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 16, 2019