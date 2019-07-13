Michael J. McKeel, 74, a South Scranton resident, died Thursday in Mountain View Care Center. His wife of 54 years is the former Ann Marie Moyles.



Born in Scranton, the son of the late Charles and Beatrice Lydon, he was a member of St. John Neumann Parish and was a graduate of South Catholic High School and Johnson School. He was employed locally and retired from Direnzo Carpet Warehouse. He coached St. Mary's Biddy Basketball and coached South Scranton Little League for over 40 years.



He loved camping. He enjoyed all the activities of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle who will be deeply missed.



Also surviving are his children, Chuck McKeel and wife, Cathy, Taylor; Michael McKeel and wife, Maria, Scranton; and Marty McKeel and wife, Natalie, Taylor; grandchildren, Karla, Kyle, Erica, Frank, Robbie, Emily and Michael Francis McKeel; great-grandchildren, Madyson, Billie, Natalie, Carter, Hannah, Cooper, Donnie and Nathan McKeel. Also surviving are two sisters, Mary Ellen Williams and husband, David, Dunmore; and Theresa Granahan and husband, Michael, Scranton; aunts; many nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa McKeel.



The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Nativity of Our Lord Church, St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., to be celebrated by the Rev. Ryan Glenn. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or to Mountain View Care Center Auxiliary, 2309 Stafford Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; or to St. John Neumann Parish Memorial Fund.



Published in Scranton Times on July 13, 2019