Home

POWERED BY

Services
August J. Haas Funeral Home, Inc.
202-204 Pittston Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-4064
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
August J. Haas Funeral Home, Inc.
202-204 Pittston Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
August J. Haas Funeral Home, Inc.
202-204 Pittston Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church, St. John Neumann Parish
633 Orchard St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McKeel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. McKeel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. McKeel Obituary
Michael J. McKeel, 74, a South Scranton resident, died Thursday in Mountain View Care Center. His wife of 54 years is the former Ann Marie Moyles.

Born in Scranton, the son of the late Charles and Beatrice Lydon, he was a member of St. John Neumann Parish and was a graduate of South Catholic High School and Johnson School. He was employed locally and retired from Direnzo Carpet Warehouse. He coached St. Mary's Biddy Basketball and coached South Scranton Little League for over 40 years.

He loved camping. He enjoyed all the activities of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle who will be deeply missed.

Also surviving are his children, Chuck McKeel and wife, Cathy, Taylor; Michael McKeel and wife, Maria, Scranton; and Marty McKeel and wife, Natalie, Taylor; grandchildren, Karla, Kyle, Erica, Frank, Robbie, Emily and Michael Francis McKeel; great-grandchildren, Madyson, Billie, Natalie, Carter, Hannah, Cooper, Donnie and Nathan McKeel. Also surviving are two sisters, Mary Ellen Williams and husband, David, Dunmore; and Theresa Granahan and husband, Michael, Scranton; aunts; many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa McKeel.

The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Nativity of Our Lord Church, St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., to be celebrated by the Rev. Ryan Glenn. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.

Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or to Mountain View Care Center Auxiliary, 2309 Stafford Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; or to St. John Neumann Parish Memorial Fund.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now