Michael J. Melnick, 82, of West Scranton, died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. He is survived by his wife, the former Lois Gscheidle. They celebrated their 59th anniversary on June 18.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John M. and Sue Tayoun Melnick. Michael was a graduate of Scranton St. Patrick's High School and the University of Scranton, where he earned both his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Education. Before retirement, he taught school for 35 years at Scranton St. Patrick's High School, Lackawanna Trail High School, where he also coached basketball and football, and West Scranton High School, where he also was the assistant football coach and the junior high track team coach. Michael also served on the Scranton City Council for 16 years.
Michael was a 25-year member of the PIAA officials for football, basketball and track, and he was a past member of the Scranton Area Chapter of PIAA Football Officials, where he served as rules interpreter for many years.
He was an inductee to the Chic Feldman Scranton Area Sports Hall of Fame and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
He was a member of St. Ann's Basilica and was a devout follower of St. Ann's novena.
He is also survived by his daughter, Linda Krehel; sons, Michael and wife, Janine; Robert; and Tim and wife, Krissy; a sister, Cynthia Kramer and husband, Bill; grandchildren, Nicholas and Alexandra Krehel, Janel, and Stephanie, Meghan, Jack, Amelia and Matthew Melnick; and several nieces, nephews, cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Peter Melnick; and a nephew, William Kramer.
Memorial contributions may be made to William R. Kramer Memorial Scholarship Fund, 257 Langan Road, Covington Twp., PA 18444.
The funeral will be Monday from Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Entombment to follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. All those attending the funeral Monday morning are asked to go directly to the church.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 14, 2019